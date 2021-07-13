Commercial Electric Vehicle Company Endera Adds Joe Pritchard as a Member of The Board

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, today announced the high caliber addition of Joe Pritchard as a member of the Endera Board.



As a board member, Pritchard will add industry knowledge and respected family heritage to Endera. As the largest distributor of Ford vehicles in the Midwest, Pritchard’s expertise in the auto industry will continue to strengthen Endera’s transportation sector.

“Joe Pritchard is no stranger to the EV market. Pritchard has been a premiere national dealer for electric vehicles and equipment. Joe has helped to pave the way for vehicle electrification with a mission to deliver zero emissions to the next generation,” said John Walsh, Endera’s Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of such an influential figure in the industry and someone of Joe's caliber to the board is a testament to the products that we are offering our customers. I am honored to be working with this experienced team and believe that together we will fuel the momentum we have built between partnerships and new product launches that are still to come,” added Walsh.

“It is quite an honor joining the Board of Endera with such talented members in such a fast-growing industry,” said Joe Pritchard. “I am confident our shared experience will contribute to bringing cutting-edge EV products and services to the market while helping reinvent the commercial, automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies,” added Pritchard.

Joe Pritchard joining the Endera board will establish multi-generational experience and connections across the entire transportation sector. Continuing to build on and develop Endera’s relationships will allow for the company to grow into additional market segments. The Pritchard family’s expansive industry knowledge over the past 100 years will be a valuable new asset to the Endera Board.

About Endera

Endera is a vertically integrated technology company specializing in commercial electric vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. We design American made electric vehicles and provide transportation and energy services that leverage leading technologies and American manufacturing. With one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicle offerings, Endera provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability and service.

About Pritchard Companies

Established in 1913, Pritchard Companies is a national automotive enterprise providing fully integrated solutions to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates locations across the United States, representing the world’s finest truck and bus manufacturers. They offer a full range of products, from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts and service to financing, insurance, telematics, leasing and rental. Additional information about Pritchard Companies products and services is available at www.pritchardco.com .

