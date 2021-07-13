Energy Measurement Solutions Provider Romet Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts with the Acquisition of Energy Array™

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry leading, energy measurement solutions provider Romet Limited announces the acquisition of the Energy Array™ platform from Inenergis LLC.



Energy Array is a digital ecosystem that provides a flexible, extensible and scalable solution enabling utility distribution providers across the energy landscape access to federated data management and insights to improve Integrated Resource Planning, Time-of-Use billing, Distributed Energy and Demand Response strategies.

“The addition of Energy Array to Romet’s solutions suite enables our customers to access and manage a complete closed loop data management system that serves to support our customers as they continue to provide vital, safe and reliable energy while embracing solutions for improving environmental sustainability,” said Brent Collver, Romet’s Chief Executive Officer.

Romet’s portfolio of solutions is designed to create a connected environment for gas utilities by utilizing fully integrative and scalable advanced technologies. When devices such as the AdEM® are combined with the BrightLync® Advanced Communications Platform, Energy Array is able to provide utilities and their commercial & industrial customers with verified data compliance for participation in energy saving programs such as carbon trading or other energy efficiency initiatives. The newly acquired Energy Array platform provides a completely integrated suite of powerful analytics, program and asset management applications supporting utilities with enhanced insight into their distribution network.

With access to information and the ability to deploy advanced learning algorithms, utilities can leverage key insights into energy utilization, greenhouse gas reduction and improved economic impact for their end customers. This is another step in Romet’s mission to continually challenge the status quo while improving sustainability, delivering a better solution and experience for its customers.

About Romet

Romet provides measurement and monitoring solutions to gas energy utilities by providing advanced technologies to meet our customers’ needs now and 20 years from now. Our core values are centered on customer satisfaction through responsive performance and customer support matched with robust and reliable solutions that are delivered with uncompromising quality, accuracy, and safety requirements. Romet is controlled by Signal Hill Equity Partners, which provided financing for this transaction and continues to be a key partner to Romet’s growth and technology development.

