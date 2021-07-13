Associa Gulf Coast Hires Nicholas Pilafas as Business Development Manager

St. Petersburg, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast recently hired Nicholas Pilafas as business development manager.

Mr. Pilafas joins Associa with nearly 20 years of experience in sales and asset management, having spent the past decade working primarily with community associations. A licensed community association manager and real estate broker, he has been connecting residents, contractors, and developers, and serving communities since 2012. In his new role as business development manager, Mr. Pilafas will be responsible for developing strong relationships with board members, community residents, and service providers across greater Tampa Bay.

“Nicholas has a wealth of industry knowledge and experience that will make him a great asset to the Associa Gulf Coast team,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “His talent for cultivating strong relationships and his customer service-oriented approach to business will benefit our team as we continue to expand our community outreach and client relation efforts.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

