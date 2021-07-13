SLAM Announces Private Placement

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

MIRAMICHI, New Brunswick, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: SXL) (the “Company”) announces a private placement of 3,199,731 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $287,975.79 (the “Private Placement”). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a “flow-through” basis and one-half of one common share purchase warrant issued on a non-flow-through basis (with two half common share purchase warrants being a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The FT Units will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

Three insiders of the Company will be participating in the Private Placement and will subscribe for an aggregate of 1,611,110 FT Units. The transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company to be issued to the Insiders do not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

The Company may pay finders’ fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Proceeds received from the FT Units will be used to fund exploration on SLAM's gold and base metal projects in Canada with the main focus on the Menneval gold project in New Brunswick.

The Private Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. For additional information call Mike Taylor at 506-623-8960.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd:

SLAM is a project-generating resource company focused on its flagship Menneval Gold project where the 2021 trenching program is underway. The Company intends to conduct preliminary prospecting and geochemistry on the Gold Brook, Birch Lake gold, Wilson gold and Ramsay gold projects in the vicinity of the Millstream Break in northern New Brunswick. SLAM also expects to conduct preliminary programs on the Jake Lee, Mount Victor and other gold properties on the flanks of the Sawyer Brook and Wheaton Bay faults in southern New Brunswick. SLAM owns the Reserve Creek, Opikeigen and Miminiska gold projects in Ontario and the Mount Uniacke gold project in Nova Scotia. The Company owns a portfolio of base metal properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) that is subject to an option agreement. SLAM holds NSR royalties on the Superjack, Nash Creek and Coulee zinc‐lead‐copper‐silver properties in the BMC.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements that address the Private Placement, the closing of the Private Placement, future production, reserve potential, exploration and development activities and events or developments that the Company expects. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.