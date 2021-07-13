Proactive news headlines including Logiq, PsyBio Therapeutics, Binovi Technologies, Victory Resources and Else Nutrition

New York , July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Logiq Inc (NEO:LGIQ) (OTCQX:LGIQ) says it will partner with Peer39 to offer brand safety solutions for ‘modern marketers’ click here
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) bolsters its rare earth element electrolysis processing technology equipment click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) says recommisioning of battery metals plant near Toronto progressing as scheduled click here
- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) discovers high grade gold across broad widths at shallow depths at Raja prospect in Finland click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics Corp (CVE:PSYB) (OTCMKTS:PSYBF) (FRA:PSYB) grows intellectual property portfolio with filing of new patent application click here
- Real Luck Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTCQB:LUKEF) partners with Solitics to enhance player economics at Luckbox click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) (FRA:2EYA) appoints Tania Archer as interim CEO and board member click here
- Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) reports 46% increase in gold output in 2Q from Red Lake mine as it advances towards 'commercial' production click here
- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYOCF) (FRA:0NFA) launching Mindleap 2.0, an online community for psychedelic education and support click here
- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCPINK:VRCFF) (FRA:VR61) initiates magnetometer survey for Lac Simard property in Quebec click here
- Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUMN) (FRA:7GB) mines 3,634 gold equivalent ounces in 2Q at its Rodeo mine in Mexico click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) says portfolio company GameOn in partnership to launch first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) inks marketing agreements with Tori Spelling, Kids With Food Allergies, and Plant-Based Network click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) says proud its battery recycling technology recognized by peer-reviewed journal click here
- Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) says Redesca is now covered for public reimbursement across much of Canada click here
- Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) says it is poised to assess gold resource potential of past producing Wilcox mine's tailings click here
- Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTCPINK:FGLDF) (FRA:3FA) acquires strategic land position in Hope Brook as exploration activity in Newfoundland shows no sign of slowing click here
