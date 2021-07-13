Keto Queen Kreations Expands Retail Network for its Guilt-Free Low Carb Baking Mixes

PALM BEACH, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto Queen Kreations, the developer of low-carb baking mixes, wants you to have your cake and eat it, too guilt-free.

Making it easier for American consumers to find Keto Queen Kreations’ sweet desserts is welcome news to them because the low-carb keto diet is their most popular diet.

“American consumers, especially women between 25-65, understand the benefits of a low-carb living, which is why the keto diet is still so popular,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who, three years ago combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle.

Once Sanabria started the keto lifestyle, the future Keto Queen founder realized she could not find low-carb desserts.

“That is when I founded Keto Queen Kreations,” Sanabria said, adding that she started her company in her small Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment three years ago.

“I began posting my products on Etsy, and they quickly became popular,” Sanabria said. “I would come home from my day job and package my mixes all night long. And repeat that the next night.”

Eventually, Sanabria quit her job and devoted herself full-time to her new endeavor.

Because of Sanabria’s love for baking, people living on or just starting a low-carb lifestyle now enjoy sweet treats without feeling like they are cheating on their keto diet.

“In the coming months, we are looking to add more retail outlets,” Sanabria said. “This will make it easier for consumers to find us. Right now, you can visit us online.”

Keto Queen Kreations’ most popular baking mixes are:

Artisan Bread Mix

Brownie Mix

Carrot Cake Mix

Chocolate Cake Mix

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix

Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix

Pancake Mix

Pound Cake Mix

Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

Sugar Cookie Mix

Yellow Cake Mix

Sanabria said Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

“There are many reasons Keto Queen Kreations is a great choice for you,” she said. “You might want to lose weight on the keto diet, have a nut allergy, or have diabetes."

Sanabria said consumers also might want a great dessert that tastes great.

“You don’t have to lose out on life’s sweet treats just because you live a low-carb lifestyle,” Sanabria said. “My Keto Queen Kreations will bring the sweetness back into your life without the guilt.”

For more information or to purchase, www.ketoqueenkreations.com, or you can follow Keto Queen Kreations on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.

