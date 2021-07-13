The Sposa Group Partners with Langham Hotel for the Much Awaited Bridal Event in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sposa Group, the finest boutique for wedding dresses in Melbourne is pleased to share that they have partnered with the Langham Hotel to bring brides the much-awaited bridal event of the year “Destined for Romance”. The group is also celebrating 40 years of Demetrios designs and is very excited to showcase the 2022 Demetrios collection at the event which is going to be held on 21st July 2021, Wednesday 6:30 PM at the Langham Hotel, Melbourne in the Clarendon Ballroom. Witness the grand event as Melbourne’s finest wedding suppliers gather to host an incredible event that will leave the brides and guests spellbound. Tickets are now available for sale and all brides-to-be are invited to be a part of the seated event.

Brides are encouraged to gather with their friends and bridesmaids to indulge in a mesmerizing evening with drinks, canapés, and live entertainment throughout the event. The Fashion Runway will showcase the exclusive work of Designer Demetrios Elias, celebrating four decades of design, luxury, romance, and fashion. The Sposa Group takes pride in announcing that they are showcasing the 2022 Demetrios Collection globally for the first time. The “Destined for Romance” Bridal Event promises to be rewarding with giveaways and grand prizes.



While every guest will receive a gift bag full of goodies, brides-to-be can also enroll for the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize includes $5,000 toward the wedding dresses in Melbourne by The Sposa Group; $5,000 voucher from Yervant Photography; $5,000 voucher from The Langham Melbourne and much more.

Tickets for the exclusive event are limited and selling fast.

Visit The Sposa Group Wedding Dresses in Melbourne for more information.

A Wedding Day is the most beautiful day for any woman. That is the day her dream comes true when she chooses to share her life with a person who means the world to her. For The Sposa Group, it is all about making that moment a memorable one for life. Transforming dreams into stunning reality is what they do. Their experienced and professional bridal stylists are here to assist every bride-to-be that walks into the store. Every dress here can be customized as per the liking of the bride. They bring a wedding dress to life that which they can do it forever and with great ease. It is a constant endeavor by The Sposa Group to keep the bride happy from the time she walks in till the Wedding Day.

About The Sposa Group Wedding Dresses

The Sposa Group Wedding Dresses is a premier boutique that offers exclusive bridal dresses and wedding dresses in Melbourne, Australia. Their specialty includes designer gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses, handmade lace, and wedding accessories.

