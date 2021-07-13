Hero Practice Services’ CEO Joshua Gwinn Named to Comparably’s Annual Best CEOs for Women List

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Practice Services is proud to announce that our CEO Joshua Gwinn has been named to Comparably’s Top 50 list for “Best CEO for Women” in North America. The rankings are based on input from current employees.



“Our annual Best CEOs for Women list continues to shine an important light on the leaders that female employees rated as the best of the best,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Chief executives like Joshua Gwinn from Hero Practice Services create environments that support and encourage women, and we hope other leaders will be motivated to do the same within their own organizations.”



While the financial and operational knowledge to run a successful company is certainly crucial, the ability to find cultural alignment and teams that are committed to the mission of providing quality care to underserved communities is the component that matters most at Hero.



“This is personal for me. As a child growing up in rural Arkansas, my mother made use of government assistance to support my siblings and me. She was a single mom, working her way through school. She was working to build a better life for us and it wasn’t easy, but all I saw was a smart, hard-working and caring mother,” says CEO Joshua Gwinn. “I have made it my personal mission to treat all people the way I would want my mother treated. And, at Hero, I’m not alone. Many of our teammates grew up in similar circumstances and they are proud to serve these families and give them the quality care they deserve.”



Some of the anonymous feedback received from current employees who participated in the Comparably survey:



“The fact that our CEO cares about every individual person in our company and allows us to speak up really is the best part of our company.”



“The leadership team has a true open door policy.”



“I’ve never had someone who is as instrumental in my growth as our CEO, Joshua Gwinn. He pushes me while letting me know that he has absolute confidence in my abilities.”

About Hero Practice Services

Hero is a healthcare practice management company focused on managing and supporting high quality dental, vision and orthodontic practices that specialize in pediatric patients. In particular, Hero supports office that provide care to underserved communities across the United States. Hero was awarded #1 Best Workplace by the Colorado Springs Gazette for 2020/2021. Hero’s supported offices have helped more than one million children gain access to the care they need. Learn more at https://heropracticeservices.com/

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and fair representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 different workplace categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 North American companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series that publishes 16 different workplace culture categories per year (four per quarter).