L Brands Reports Second Quarter-to-Date 2021 Sales and Increases Second Quarter Earnings Guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported net sales of $2.351 billion for the nine weeks ended July 3, 2021, compared to net sales of $1.369 billion for the nine weeks ended July 4, 2020. Second quarter 2020 sales were negatively impacted by the closure of stores for approximately half the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales for the first nine weeks of the second quarter of 2021 increased 12 percent compared to sales of $2.101 billion for the same period of 2019.



Bath & Body Works net sales were $1.239 billion for the nine-week period ended July 3, 2021, compared to net sales of $743.5 million for the nine weeks ended July 4, 2020. Bath & Body Works sales for the first nine weeks of the second quarter of 2021 increased 48 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Victoria’s Secret net sales were $1.112 billion for the nine-week period ended July 3, 2021, compared to net sales of $625.7 million for the nine weeks ended July 4, 2020. Victoria’s Secret comparable sales for the first nine weeks of the second quarter of 2021 increased 3 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Second quarter-to-date sales in 2021 for both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret were negatively impacted by a later start to their semi-annual sales compared to 2019.

The company currently expects to report second quarter earnings per share between $1.20 and $1.30, compared to its previous guidance of $0.80 to $1.00. Under its current segment reporting, the company currently expects to report second quarter operating income of more than $400 million for the Bath & Body Works segment, and more than $200 million for the Victoria’s Secret segment. The increase to the company’s previous second quarter earnings guidance was principally driven by higher than forecasted merchandise margin rates, as strong customer response to merchandise assortments and disciplined inventory management enabled a reduction in promotional activity. The company plans to report second quarter earnings after the close of the market on August 18, 2021.

Bath & Body Works Capital Structure Actions

The company also today announced the go-forward capital structure for the standalone Bath & Body Works business, subsequent to the spin-off of Victoria’s Secret & Co. The Bath & Body Works capital structure will include:

An authorization of a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program. This program will replace the previous $500 million share repurchase program announced in March 2021, which had $36.2 million remaining. Under this previous program, the company had repurchased a total of 7 million shares for $463.8 million.

An intent to reduce debt by up to $500 million.

A targeted adjusted debt to EBITDAR leverage ratio in the mid-2x range.

The continuation of L Brands’ current annual dividend of $0.60 per share.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,684 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control.

We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

The company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before you invest in any securities of the company, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the prospectus supplement for the relevant offering and other documents the company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and the relevant offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the company, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the relevant offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by emailing investorrelations@lb.com.

L BRANDS

SECOND QUARTER-TO-DATE 2021

Total Sales (Millions):





Second

Quarter-to-Date

2021



Second

Quarter-to-Date

2020 %

Inc/

(Dec)



Second

Quarter-to-Date

2021



Second

Quarter-to-Date

2019 %

Inc/

(Dec) Bath & Body Works Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 898.6 $ 327.3 174.6 % $ 898.6 $ 668.4 34.4 % Bath & Body Works Direct 295.9 377.9 (21.7 %) 295.9 136.3 117.1 % Bath & Body Works International1 44.5 38.3 16.2 % 44.5 31.7 40.4 % Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,239.0 $ 743.5 66.6 % $ 1,239.0 $ 836.4 48.1 % Victoria’s Secret Stores – U.S. and Canada $ 719.5 $ 149.3 381.9 % $ 719.5 $ 880.5 (18.3 %) Victoria’s Secret Direct 315.2 418.7 (24.7 %) 315.2 255.0 23.6 % Victoria’s Secret International2 77.2 57.7 33.8 % 77.2 119.0 (35.1 %) Total Victoria’s Secret $ 1,111.9 $ 625.7 77.7 % $ 1,111.9 $ 1,254.5 (11.4 %) Other - - - - 9.6 - L Brands $ 2,350.9 $ 1,369.2 71.7 % $ 2,350.9 $ 2,100.5 11.9 %

1 – Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China, royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.





Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores at 1/30/21 Opened Closed Stores at 7/3/21 Bath & Body Works 1,633 31 (10 ) 1,654 Bath & Body Works Canada 103 - - 103 Total Bath and Body Works 1,736 31 (10 ) 1,757 Victoria's Secret 703 - (7 ) 696 PINK 143 - - 143 Victoria's Secret Canada 23 1 - 24 PINK Canada 2 - - 2 Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories 36 1 (1 ) 36 Victoria’s Secret Greater China 26 - - 26 Total Victoria's Secret 933 2 (8 ) 927 Total L Brands 2,669 33 (18 ) 2,684



