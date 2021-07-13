SO’BiO étic’s® Perfect Skin Provides Protection Against First Visible Signs of Aging

PALM BEACH, FL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first visible signs of aging are right in front of you.



Sunspots. Dry or itchy skin. Fine lines, Dullness.

SO’BiO étic®, the no. 1 organic beauty brand in France, recently launched its Perfect Skin product line that helps diminish the first visible signs of aging.

“Sunspots or dry skin are the signs,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the French parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “But it is fatigue, stress, and pollution that accelerate the aging process. If you don’t stay hydrated and protect yourself, your skin can become dull and blotchy.”

Sabrina Vincent said SO’BiO étic’s® Perfect Skin provides a multi-prong strategy to clean, purify, and beautify.

The main ingredient in Perfect Skin is the sacred lotus flower, a symbol of purity and beauty, which creates a protective barrier that calms, soothes, and hydrates the skin. Perfect Skin’s patented active ingredients offer a synergy of sacred lotus extracts, hamamelis, zinc or one of its salts.

SO’BiO étic® Perfect Skin products include:

Hydrating Day Cream for a zero-defect mission

Organic Brightening Moisturizing Cream to plump up your skin

Tone Correcting Serum to correct improve skin texture

Organic cleansing foam to clean your delicate skin

SO’BiO étic® also has launched other popular product lines, including:

Pur Bamboo, which helps eliminate impurities and purifies the skin.

Precious Argan, which is ideal for mature skin.

Hydra Aloe Vera, which deeply hydrates the skin.

SO’BiO étic® shampoo & conditioner

Sabrina Vincent said SO’BiO étic®’s beauty products are suitable for all women and skin types. SO’BiO étic® products firm, cleanse, purify, moisturize, and hydrate your skin.

SO’BiO étic® is certified by Ecocert, the European certification standard for organic products, and COSMOS ORGANIC, which certifies more than 22,000 products in 70 countries. The company does not use parabens, glycol, silicones, PEG, nanoparticles, or chemical filters. SO’BiO étic® develops organic and healthier products that are also vegan* and cruelty-free.

“SO’BiO étic® is a brand for today’s consumers, who want to support brands that align with their values,” Sabrina Vincent said. “As a company, we donate annually to the 1% for the Planet organization, which supports environmental projects around the globe.”

For more information or to purchase skincare and beauty products, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com, and follow SO’BiO étic® on Instagram at @sobioetic_usa.

(* Precious Argan Peau Mature line’s formula is expected to be vegan later this year. For now, it uses royal jelly).

Attachments