Trading update for Q2 2021 and 2021 full year outlook adjustment

Danish English

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures for Q2 2021, Nilfisk reports revenue of 257.8 mEUR corresponding to an organic growth for the total business of 38.5% and an EBITDA before special items of 41.9 mEUR corresponding to an EBITDA margin before special items of 16.3%.



The strong performance in the quarter is driven by outstanding commercial execution and continuing positive and earlier than expected development in demand recovery in the professional branded business, highlighting the solid performance in Europe and Americas, with a sustained strong order intake across geographies and healthy growth profile in the different customer segments.

In consequence of continuing positive trading conditions and strong execution in our key markets, which is underpinned by the overall economic recovery and the increased demand of cleaning solutions, the visibility on business activity for the second half of the year has improved. Therefore, we adjust our full year outlook for organic growth upwards to 12% to 16% from the previous range of 8% to 12% announced on May 6, 2021.

We also recognize the ongoing impact related to supply chain constraints that affects almost all industries across the globe, with substantially higher material and freight costs. As a result, we maintain our outlook for EBITDA margin before special items in the range of 13% to 15%.

Nilfisk will announce its second quarter results on September 1, 2021.



Conference call

Nilfisk will host a conference call on July 14, 2021, at 12:00 CEST. Please visit investor.nilfisk.com to access the call. To dial in, please use the following numbers:

Denmark: +45 78150109

UK: +44 3333009272

US: +1 6467224902





Link to webcast: https://streams.eventcdn.net/nilfisk/2021q2/

Contact

Investor Relations

Antonio Tapia

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2220 1218

Media Relations

Sara Westphal Emborg

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2222 8577

Vedhæftet fil