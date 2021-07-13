Liberty Tax Selects Xero as Preferred Cloud Accounting Platform

Denver, CO and Dallas, TX, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xero, the global small business platform, today announced that Liberty Tax, with 2700 franchisees across the US and Canada, selected Xero as the preferred cloud accounting software for its new small business service offering.

Liberty Tax has more than 12,000 tax professionals in the US and Canada providing tax preparation services for individuals and small businesses. The company will be expanding its services and launching a service for small businesses that includes monthly bookkeeping, payroll services and business loans. Liberty will rely on and integrate with Xero’s cloud accounting software platform.

“We recognize the importance of our individual and small business clients and their need for real time access to their financial information to help inform decision making,” said Brent Turner, CEO, Liberty Tax. “We believe combining the expertise of our tax professionals with the financial tools and insights the Xero platform provides will help boost the value we provide to our clients and members.”

Historically, Liberty Tax has only offered primarily tax return services. Standardizing on the Xero platform enables Liberty Tax franchisees to expand their offerings for clients and advise them year-round, rather than only during tax season. Liberty will expand the integration of the Liberty Tax Mobile app to provide connectivity to the Xero platform for a multitude of small business services - all accessible from the app on the client’s phone. This marks the first development in a banking as a service model that Liberty Tax plans to offer to individual and business clients.

Through the Xero platform, Liberty Tax professionals and their clients will also have access to insights on day-to-day and month-to-month activity, along with real-time views on key metrics such as cash flow, invoices and payments, and business forecasting.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts in order to adapt to rapidly changing environments,” said Tony Ward, President, Americas at Xero. “Cloud adoption and gaining real time visibility of financial data, coupled with advisory services from Liberty Tax professionals, is a recipe for small business success.”

Xero also integrates with more than 1,000 third-party apps, offering small businesses the opportunity to find solutions that are best suited for their industry and unique needs. The Xero ecosystem can help Liberty Tax unlock greater efficiencies and bring on more complex clients.

About Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small businesses with over 2.7 million subscribers globally. Through Xero, small business owners and their advisors have access to real-time financial data any time, anywhere and on any device. Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps and 300 plus connections to banks and other financial partners. In 2020 and 2021, Xero was included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Xero was recognised by IDC MarketScape as a leader in its worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled small business finance and accounting applications vendor assessment.

About Liberty Tax Service

Founded in 1997, Liberty Tax is a nationwide tax return preparation firm. In the U.S. and Canada last year, Liberty Tax prepared approximately one million individual income tax returns in more than 2,500 offices and online. Liberty Tax's online services are available through Liberty Online and are backed by the tax professionals at Liberty Tax locations and its nationwide network of seasonal tax preparers. Liberty Tax also supports local communities with fundraising endeavors and contributes as a national sponsor to many charitable causes. For a more in-depth look, visit Liberty Tax Service and interact with Liberty Tax on Twitter and Facebook.