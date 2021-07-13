TI Holding company establishes national, Atlanta area green partners

ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TI Holding Company, which includes the brokerage (NTG), managed transportation and parcel business units (Transportation Insight), is pleased to announce new partnerships with One Tree Planted and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. These partnerships aim to enhance the company’s Go for Neutral sustainability program and engage its employees in environmental stewardship.



“Since developing our sustainability program earlier this year a priority has been to establish partners that can guide our efforts and help us execute our mission,” said Ken Beyer, CEO, TI Holding Company. “We’re excited to support these two great organizations and their missions. We look forward to collaborating and engaging our team members on volunteer events, educational opportunities and best practices as we Go for Neutral.”

To support One Tree Planted, TI Holding Company will make a financial contribution toward planting trees in the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan. Additionally, the company’s Grand Rapids brokerage office team members will participate in a tree planting activity this fall sponsored by One Tree Planted.

Atlanta is home to most TI Holding Company employees, including the brokerage unit corporate office and largest sales office, the parcel business unit, and several members of the company’s executive leadership team. These teams will join forces to participate in a river cleanup and invasive species plant removal activity with Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CRK) later this year. TI Holding Company is also proud to be a sponsor of CRK’s Return to the River on September 16, 2021.

On, April 22, 2021, Earth Day, TI Holding Company announced the launch of its sustainability program called Go for Neutral. This initiative is designed to help its business units, shippers and carriers collectively lower their carbon footprint and positively impact the environment. TI Holding Company aspires to be a leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship in the transportation logistics space moving forward. The company is planning four major initiatives to enhance its business optimization, social responsibility and accountability. These four initiatives encompass investments and adoption of best practices in operations, technology, offices space and community affairs.

A significant aspect of the sustainability program is to plant trees in the markets where the company operates. In addition to One Tree Planted and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, the company is engaging environmental groups in each of its markets where an office is located with the goal of creating local partnerships and volunteer tree planting activities. Activities are being planned in Chicago, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Hattiesburg, Miss., Charleston, S.C., Nashville and Charlotte-Hickory, N.C.

