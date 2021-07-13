Technical Safety BC’s President and Lead Executive Officer Announces Timeline for Leadership Transition

Vancouver, BC, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After leading Technical Safety BC, the independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia for the past 10 years, President and Lead Executive Officer, Catherine Roome has announced she will leave the organization early next year. With her departure in January 2022, Roome is making way for the next generation of leaders within Technical Safety BC.

“Catherine has provided remarkable leadership at TSBC, and we are incredibly proud of her accomplishments,” said George Abbott, Chair of Technical Safety BC’s Board of Directors. “Driven by a unique combination of vision for the future and a commitment to people, she will leave behind a remarkable legacy of innovation for the organization and increased safety for all British Columbians.”

An engineer by training, Roome first joined Technical Safety BC, then known as the BC Safety Authority, in 2005. In 2007, she assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, then became President and Lead Executive Officer in 2011. Roome has led Technical Safety BC through a remarkable period in the organization’s history, driving innovation, instilling a safety-first culture across countless industries and stakeholders. She has also championed important changes to reflect the impact of the climate crisis, diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

“I have accomplished what I set out to do when I assumed the President and LEO role, including leading the development and implementation of a risk-based safety system in British Columbia and overseeing the organization’s 10-Year Strategy,” said Roome. “We model the integration of technology and humanity through a remarkable group of people within our organization. I have absolute confidence in Technical Safety BC’s ability to continue to grow our safety culture and lead not only here in British Columbia but across the country.”

“During Catherine’s tenure, the built environment in British Columbia has grown exponentially, the safety risks have changed significantly, and yet the number of safety incidents remain low,” added Abbott. “This is a tribute not only to Catherine’s leadership, courage, and authenticity, but her commitment to innovation and ensuring Technical Safety BC and its employees are always on the leading edge – striving to do more and do better.”

The Board of Directors will immediately begin the process of searching for Technical Safety BC’s next President and Lead Executive Officer and is committed to ensuring the best possible transition over the next sixth months to set both that person, the organization, and British Columbia’s overall safety culture up for success in the years to come.

-30-

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC (formerly BC Safety Authority) is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research. For more information, visit www.technicalsafetybc.ca