Pocketstop Announces RedFlag Integration With Microsoft Teams

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies using Microsoft Teams can now integrate with Pocketstop’s emergency mass notification system, RedFlag. This will add a widely popular communication channel as a new communication medium for companies to send critical information in the event of an emergency/crisis situation.



“This new integration will give companies another channel to enhance safety and communication,” said Daniel Wagstaff, CEO at Pocketstop. “With the integration of Microsoft Teams to RedFlag, businesses will have a highly popular communication channel to send critical information.”

The RedFlag integration of Microsoft Teams will allow recipients to receive a desktop notification when a message is sent from the emergency mass notification system. In addition, this will further extend RedFlag’s geographic reach worldwide since these notifications will enable users of the mobile app to receive them regardless of the country they are in. RedFlag users can also receive on the ground intelligence through Microsoft Teams by polling their recipients and confirming they have read the sent messages. This will allow for companies to make smart data-based decisions.

This integration will tap into a vast pool of users who utilize Microsoft Teams as a primary communication channel continuing to enhance the ability for RedFlag to reach employees, vendors, and relevant stakeholders with critical information. According to an April 2021 article by The Verge, Microsoft Teams popularity has exploded due to the pandemic forcing employees to work from home. Stats indicate Microsoft Teams had 32 million daily active users before the pandemic but has exploded to 145 million active users as of April 2021.

About Pocketstop

Pocketstop is a communication software solutions company who empowers companies to create personalized, automated messages designed to provide rapid ROI backed by the industry’s best support at a cost customers can afford. Our commitment to excellence propelled us to become the industry’s pioneer in innovative and effective technologies with a portfolio of customer-focused products designed to drive audience behavior, improve efficiency, provide insight and actionable data for decision making and improve ROI to our customers by improving their existing internal or customer communication strategies. For more information, visit https://pocketstop.com.







