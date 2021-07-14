Calcium Nitrate Market Size Worth USD 7.5 Billion by 2025 at 4.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium Nitrate Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Calcium Nitrate Market Information by Process and Application, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.6%.

Market Scope:

The use of calcium nitrate is one of the key components of the application of fertilizers in agriculture activities. This fertilizer type comprises of nitrogen and calcium, which are the important elements for plants' overall growth. The role of calcium nitrate is to develop the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil and, at the same time, raise the quality and yield of the product. It also prolongs the resistance to bugs and the storage lifetime of fruits. Calcium is one of the secondary nutrients vital for crop production. It improves luster, color, quality of fruits, water infiltration in soil, soil makeup, and defense against pests & diseases. When spread over initially in crop expansion, the calcium stabilizes cells to not break down, causing blossom end deterioration.

Market Drivers:

The speedy development of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals segment is also anticipated to promote the demand for the Calcium Nitrate Market. The collective global population is likely to positively influence the growth of the Calcium Nitrate Market due to swelling tendencies for applying eco-friendly fertilizer approaches and the escalating call for food supplies across the world.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The Notable Companies in the Calcium Nitrate Market are:

Sterling Chemicals & Alcohols Limited (India)

Rural Liquid Fertilizers (RLF) (Australia)

Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

Nutrien Ltd (Canada)

Blue Line Corporation (India)

Prathista Industries Limited (India)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

GFS Chemicals Inc (The US)

Swiss Formulations India (India)

Uralchem Holding PLC (Russia)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), a chemicals chief, has commenced selling locally prepared calcium nitrate, a 100 % imported water-soluble fertilizer. Developing upon its competencies to make caprolactam and its by-product nitric acid, GSFC obtained economic feasibility to make calcium nitrate at its location near Vadodara. The primary consignments of the locally-made calcium nitrate and boronated calcium nitrate were sent to Bhavnagar in Saurashtra and Solan in Himachal Pradesh. For financial viability to endure Chinese cost competitiveness, GSFC ran extensive cost analysis.

Market Restraints:

The Calcium Nitrate Market is estimated to be restrained by government-imposed guidelines and the availability of a range of substitutes in different regional markets.

COVID 19 Analysis:

As was noted in other markets, the COVID -19 pandemic has certain effects on the manufacturing and distribution potential of the market initially. The reduction of restrictions led to the adaption to the COVID operating protocols in different regions to ensure continuity and maintain the industry's growth momentum in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The agriculture segment reported for the prime market stake in the application type segment due to rising fertilizer usage in the agriculture segment.

The process segment of the Calcium Nitrate Market is estimated to be driven by the ammonium nitrate segment in the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific Calcium Nitrate Market is appraised to control more than one-third of the worldwide market share and is anticipated to persist in its authority through the forecast period. Due to the increase in the production of agrochemicals chemicals, the regional market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to develop. The call for calcium nitrate is growing at a significant rate in China due to influences such as growing chemical industries, rapid industrial development, and high investments in infrastructure growth. Moreover, in the Asia-Pacific region, the market in India has augmented its financings in the agricultural business, where calcium nitrate is used to increase the harvest of crops.

The development viewpoint of the Calcium Nitrate Market in developing Latin American economies, such as Brazil and Mexico, is anticipated to be profitable in the assessment period. Though, owing to the strict REACH guidelines in Europe, the call for calcium nitrate is likely to be low throughout the forecast period. The call for calcium nitrate in the North American regional market is expected to be elevated due to need from the end-use industry. For instance, FBSciences has announced 3 new products to achieve its 6-product calcium nitrate (CN) Compatible roster. Developing on the established performance and achievement of the first 3 products in this line, BorCAN™, ZiCAN™, and ManCAN™ Soil, FBSciences Inc. is increasing the range to comprise 3 new CN Compatible products precisely formulated to be well-suited with YaraLiva® calcium nitrate fertilizers.

