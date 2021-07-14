Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on North Media A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: NORTHM)

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on North Media A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: NORTHM)



North Media has used earnings and cash flow from its mature Last Mile local advertising unit in Denmark to develop its faster-growing Digital Services businesses, including home rental and job search platforms.





We expect the Digital Services unit to post double-digit revenue growth and more than 20% net income growth over the next several years. Digital Services EBIT improved from negative 1.4 million DKK in 2019 to positive 18.4 million DKK in 2020 and the EBIT margin rose to 14.0% from negative 1.3% in 2019.





We believe North Media's commitment to solid cash dividends and occasional buy backs, have been underappreciated by investors. The current annualized dividend of 5 DKK per share yields more than 4%. Since 2017, North Media has returned nearly 300 million DKK to investors through dividends and stock buybacks.



North Media, established in 1965, has built a diverse portfolio of companies that link businesses and consumers in Denmark. Its FK Distribution unit operates Last Mile, a distribution service that delivers direct-mail and leaflets to practically households across the country. Its smaller, but fast-growing Digital Services unit includes BoligPortal, a Danish home rental platform; Ofir, a job search platform; and Bekey, a provider of digital access solutions for multistory buildings and private homes. North Media is using cash generated by FK Distribution (85% of 2020 revenue and 90% of group EBIT) to develop its newer digital businesses. We expect the unit, which has recently become profitable, to account for up to 25% of revenue over the next 2-3 years, up from 13% in 2020.



About North Media A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: NORTHM)

About Argus Research Corp. Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research (www.argusresearch.com) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934) - providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,600 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and pre-IPO research. In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage. Argus’s Equity Research/earnings estimates are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.

