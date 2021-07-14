Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) receives follow-on order for its T-Shape® sensor module from global top-3 card manufacturer for use in biometric payment cards

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape® sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers. The first commercial launches of biometric payment cards are ongoing, all of them integrating Fingerprints’ technology, and this new order indicates that the market roll-out will continue and accelerate.



The pandemic has led to a sharp increase in consumers’ use of contactless payments. Biometric payment cards are emerging as the next innovation in this area, enabling a ‘touch-free’ and seamless payment experience, regardless of the amount.

“Fingerprint sensors for biometric payment cards represent a very large potential market for biometrics, and this order manifests our leading position within this growing market and the strength of Fingerprints’ solution. Together with our partners, we are enabling banks to remove the payment cap and bring consumers the trust and experience needed for contactless payments”, says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

