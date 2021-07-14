Farm Credit Launches Virtual Showcase Contest for 4-H and FFA Youth

Westminster, MD, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced their 2021 Virtual Showcase contest will open on July 15 to 4-H and FFA youth located within their footprint. Participants are invited to submit their animal projects in an essay or video format.

“We are very excited to show up for the youth in our community by bringing this contest back again this year,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “There were so many inspiring and passionate entries last year during the pandemic. I am confident that the contest will once again be a success this summer, and we look forward to seeing what these students have learned over the past several weeks.”

The contest is open to 4-H and FFA youth, ages 8-18. They are encouraged to enter the showcase either via essay or video with their livestock, dairy, horse, poultry, or rabbit projects. All essay and video submissions are due by September 15, 2021 and must be submitted electronically. Each participant is limited to one entry. All winners will be announced in November on MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s Facebook page. The entries will be judged by a selection committee using the contest scorecards found on each contest's page.

The Junior Division is for youth 8-13 years of age and the Senior Division is for youth 14-18 years of age, as of January 1, 2021. Visit mafc.com/showcase for more information on the contest and to submit an entry.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 12,000 members and over $2.9 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

###

Attachment