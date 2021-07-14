New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Animal Disinfectants Market by Application, Form, Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804472/?utm_source=GNW

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation amidst this COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for meat and other animal products.

"The iodine is estimated to dominate the global animal disinfectants market in terms of value."

Many forms of iodine are used in disinfectants for animal health and food processing.The natural properties of iodine ensure its applicability in other properties, including biological applications.



Iodine is increasingly available in seaweed, which is its most common commercial source.However, it is also found in seawater, other brines, and nitrate deposits.



Aqueous iodine (Lugol’s solution) or alcoholic iodine solutions are most commonly used as antiseptics.

"Dairy cleaning segment of animal disinfectants application is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

The use of animal disinfectants in dairy cleaning plays a significant role and maintains continuous biosecurity.Increasing industry standards across countries across the globe have encouraged the use of disinfectants across barns, equipment, milking parlors, milking equipment, teat dips, and hoof care applications.



The continuous use and nature of these products are key factors projected to drive the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

"Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



The market of animal disinfectants in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population

(FAO 2016) and their growth rate. The region has also witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills in the region reflects positively on the growth of the animal disinfectants market in Asia pacific.



The animal disinfectant market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (Middle East, and Africa).



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Neogen Corporation (US)

• GEA (Germany)

• Lanxess (Germany)

• Zoetis (US)

• Kersia Group (France)

• CID Lines (Belgium)

• Albert Kerbl GmBH (Germany)

• PCC Group (Germany)

• Laboratoires Ceetel- CMPC (France)

• G SheperdAnimal Health (UK)

• Sanosil AG (Switzerland)

• Laboratoire M2 (Canada)

• Delaval Inc. (Sweden)

• Diversey Holdings Ltd. (US)

• Fink Tec GmBH (Germany)

• Evans Vanodine International PLC (UK)

• Virox Animal Health (Canada)

• Theseo Group (France)

• Kemin Industries (US)

• Shandong Daming Disinfection Technology Co.Ltd. (China)



