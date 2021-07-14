The global rapid microbiology testing market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4%

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rapid Microbiology Testing Market by Product, Method, Applications - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05567582/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio and unfavorable regulatory and reimbursement scenarios are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



The reagents and kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in therapid microbiology testing market, by product, during the forecast period

The rapid microbiology testing market is segmented instruments, reagents and kits and consumables based on product. In 2020, the reagents and kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the rapid microbiology testing market.The increased focus on the early detection on infectious disease is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



Food and beverage testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on applications, the rapid microbiology testing market is segmented intoclinical disease diagnosis, food and beverage testing, pharmaceutican and biological drug testing, environmental testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, research applications and other applications.In 2020, the food and beverage testing segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to theincrease incidence of infectious disease and cancer of rapid microbiology testingmarket to serve a large patient pool.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionrapid microbiology testing market

The global rapid microbiology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Factors such as the technological advancements, increased funding on R&D, increasing government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, and the presence of high-growth markets in the region are driving the growth of the rapid microbiology testing market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



