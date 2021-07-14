The offshore decommissioning market is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4%

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service Depth Structure Removal And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04901887/?utm_source=GNW





Well plugging & abandonment segment dominates the global market

The well plugging & abandonment segment is expected to be the largest market, by service type during the forecast period.This growth is evident owing to key activity to be performed regardless of decommissioning type; it ensures that oil wells do not have any type of leakage after the cessation of production.



According to norms and regulations, wells that are matured and no longer productive need to be properly plugged & abandoned. It is essential to plug the wells before platform removal to prevent any kind of leakages, which can pollute the seafloor and damage the surrounding marine environment



Complete removal dominate the global offshore decommissioning market “

The complete removal segment of offshore decommissioning is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.Complete removal involves restoring the oilfield site to its natural or pre-commissioning state.



It is an expensive decommissioning option for both operating companies and taxpayers. In the North Sea, a complete removal is currently required by the Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the North-East Atlantic, or the ‘OSPAR’ agreement.



Europe to lead the global offshore decommissioning market in terms of growth rate.



Europe is the largest market, by value, for offshore decommissioning, followed by North America.Owing to mature oil and gas fields, particularly in the UK and the North Sea.



The impending cessation of production in major oil and gas fields would ensure that the European market would grow at the highest pace. Europe is estimated to witness the highest offshore decommissioning spending, with its well-developed regulatory framework compared to other regions.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–55%, Tier II–25%, and Tier III–20%

• By Designation: C-Level–35%, Director Level–30%, and Others–35%



By Region: North America- 20%, Europe- 30%, Asia-Pacific 25%, Middle East & Africa- 15%, South America- 10%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The global offshore decommissioning market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the offshore decommissioning industry are Heerema Marine Contractors (The Netherlands), Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (The Netherlands), Petrofac (Jersey), Oceaneering International (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Halliburton (US), and Schlumberger (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the offshore decommissioning market, by service, structure, depth, removal, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the offshore decommissioning market.



