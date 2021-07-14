Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2030

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030: Indications, Therapeutic Area, Molecules, Therapy, Route of Administration, and Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030 report features an extensive study of the current and future potential of vascular disrupting agents, being developed for the treatment of various types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely opportunity for the players engaged in this domain, over the next decade.

Presently, there are multiple small molecule VDAs, which have been / are being developed for the treatment of a variety of oncological conditions, including colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, melanoma and ovarian cancer. Moreover, combination therapies, involving VDAs and conventional chemotherapy, radiation therapy and radioimmunotherapy, have demonstrated excellent clinical responses in multiple animal models.

It is worth noting that the R&D efforts in this field are being supported by the National Institutes of Health, accounting for USD 95 million in research grants disbursed since 2016. Driven by encouraging clinical research, this niche, but emerging domain, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity associated with vascular disrupting agents, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

Which cancer indications can be treated with vascular disrupting agents?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on vascular disrupting agents?

What is the focus area of the research activities ongoing in this domain?

Which are the leading administering institute centers supporting the research related to this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders that can help you drive your development efforts?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market

Key Topics Covered:

