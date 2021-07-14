The Global Carbon Accounting Software Market is expected to grow by $ 6.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 25% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Accounting Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the carbon accounting software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises and stringent regulations and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions. In addition, the need to reduce the overall costs incurred by enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon accounting software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The carbon accounting software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Telecommunication

• Technology

• Power and utilities

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing need for better brand positioning as one of the prime reasons driving the carbon accounting software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on carbon accounting software market covers the following areas:

• Carbon accounting software market sizing

• Carbon accounting software market forecast

• Carbon accounting software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon accounting software market vendors that include Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, ENGIE SA, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies Inc., Lisam Systems SA, SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., and Wolters Kluwer NV. Also, the carbon accounting software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

