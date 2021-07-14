Egg Donation Market revenue to cross USD 5.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Egg Donation Market by Type (Fresh, Frozen), Service Provider (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of egg donation will cross $5.5 billion by 2027. Growing applications of egg donation in preventive and therapeutic medicine will drive the market growth.

Demographic shift in the working population has impacted the age of childbearing as growing number of women are preferring late pregnancies. As age significantly affects fertility, the incidence of infertility has grown drastically over the past few years. Therefore, with growing concern about reproductive planning, the adoption of assisted reproductive technologies have spurred in recent times. In addition, awareness about availability of oocyte/egg donation procedures coupled with number of service providers will foster the market demand and revenue generation during the forecast timeline.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5072

Innovations in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) have boosted their demand and acceptance during the forecast timeframe. Egg donation assists couples to have child at desired age in their lifetime. Advances in ART further have enhanced the success rate of procedures. Moreover, cryopreservation of donor eggs also allows homosexual coupled to have child. Thus, with growing incidence of age-related and lifestyle-related fertility issues and legalization of ART in several countries will influence the market expansion.

COVID-19 has severely negatively impacted the overall egg donation market due to deferral of non-emergent procedures. This also affected the operability of fertility clinics and healthcare settings. However, with resumption of services along with decline in COVID-19 cases, the market will foresee considerable growth at gradual pace in the coming years.

Fresh segment dominated more than 67.7% of revenue share in 2020. Fresh donor oocyte cycles are conventionally used and performed commonly across the globe. Fresh donor cycles have been observed to have greater success rate. Even though fresh donor cycles are more expensive, the chances of live birth is higher, thereby increasing the customer preference.

Fertility clinics in the egg donation market is estimated to register growth of 19.7% by 2027 on account of the rapid expansion of fertility clinics in emerging economies. Investment of firms in broadening and improving infrastructure of clinics will further fuel the segment growth. Furthermore, changing regulatory norms and laws will impel the procedure acceptance and revenue size over the coming years.

Asia Pacific egg donation market is set to witness exponential growth during the forecast period. India held significant share in 2020 and will progress at substantial rate in the coming years. Growing awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies coupled with prevalence of age-related infertility is propelling the market value in the country. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising spending power in developing countries of the region will positively stimulate the industry expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5072

Few of the players involved in the market include Nova IVF Fertility, Boston IVF, IVIRMA Global and Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. among other players. Prominent organizations are increasing their market footprint with investment in infrastructure expansion. Firms are also focusing on augmentation of their service portfolio for broadening the customer base.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Egg Donation Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By type

3.4.2 By service provider

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Porter’s analysis

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/egg-donation-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: