Global Trust and Foundations Markets Report 2021: Grantmaking Non-profit, Public, Corporate, Company-sponsored, Grantmaking Public Charities, Independent, Community, Private Family, Arts, Operating

The global trust and foundations market is expected to grow from $160.28 billion in 2020 to $164.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

Trust and Foundations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global trust and foundations market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major players in the trust and foundations market are United Way Worldwide, Feeding America, Task Force for Global Health, Salvation Army, American National Red Cross, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Americares Foundation, Food for the Poor, United States Fund for UNICEF, and MAP International.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $220.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%



The trust and foundations market consists of sales of trust and foundations services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate grant-making foundations or charitable trusts. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The issue related to NGOs acting as a cover for illegal activities is expected to limit the growth of the trust and foundations market. The involvement of trust and foundations in illegal activities creates a negative image in society leading to the loss of confidence. For instance, in August 2020, it has been reported by New Vision that more than 200 refugee NGOs were operating illegally in Uganda.

It was reported that these refugee settlements are operating without valid permits and valid memorandum of understandings (MOUs). When the verification was done, it was found that only 69 partners were fully authorized to implement requests response activities and around 208 were illegal. Therefore, this kind of event causes trust issues, which restrict the growth of the trust and foundations market.



The trust and foundations market covered in this report is segmented by type into grantmaking non-profit; public foundation; corporate foundation; company-sponsored foundation; grantmaking public charities; independent foundations; community foundation; private family foundation; arts foundation; operating foundations. It is also segmented by type of donors into small scale donor; mid scale donor; major donors and by frequency of donation into recurring donors; lapsed donors; new donors.



There is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities. Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue if environmental change. From Greta's movement, 'Fridays for Future' to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, all are focused on directing the attention towards climate change.

For instance, the United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund that helps by providing financial assistance to the projects directed towards protecting the environment.



An increase in charity by people to several foundations is driving the market of trust and foundations. People are coming forward to help others in difficult times by providing with any kind of assistance that can ease the life of the needy. According to the statistics provided by the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), approximately 90% of high net worth households give charity.

NPT statistics show that Americans gave $449.64 billion to charity in 2019, which is a 5.1% increase from 2018. Around 69% of total giving came from individuals and around 17% from foundations. Therefore, an increase in charity by individuals, family, and personal foundations helps in driving the growth trust and foundation market.



Funds are collected from generous individuals and also some companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Help Age India, an Indian non-profit organization, helps senior citizens who do not have any support with such funds.

The organization advocates for their necessities such as quality medical services, action against elder abuse, and many other activities at a public, state and cultural level with Central and State governments. In 2018, Help Age India conducted the largest healthcare program across India. It provided cataract surgeries to the elderly.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Trust and Foundations Market Characteristics



3. Trust and Foundations Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Trust and Foundations



5. Trust and Foundations Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Trust and Foundations Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Trust and Foundations Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Trust and Foundations Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Trust and Foundations Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Grantmaking non-profit

Public Foundation

Corporate Foundation

Company-sponsored Foundation

Grantmaking Public Charities

Independent Foundations

Community Foundation

Private Family Foundation

Arts Foundation

Operating Foundations

6.2. Global Trust and Foundations Market, Segmentation by Type of Donors, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Small Scale Donor

Mid Scale Donor

Major Donors

6.3. Global Trust and Foundations Market, Segmentation by Frequency of Donation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Recurring Donors

Lapsed Donors

New Donors

7. Trust and Foundations Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Trust and Foundations Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Trust and Foundations Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

United Way Worldwide

Feeding America

Task Force for Global Health

Salvation Army

American National Red Cross

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Americares Foundation

Food for the Poor

United States Fund for UNICEF

MAP International

Mount Sinai Health Systems

Save the Children Federation

Mayo Clinic

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Open Society Foundations

Ford Foundation

William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

Children's Investment Fund Foundation

United Nations Foundation

John D and Catherine T Macarthur Foundation

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

Rockefeller Foundation

Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

