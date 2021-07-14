The Elevator and Escalator Services Market is expected to grow by $ 765.96 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Elevator and Escalator Services Market in GCC Countries 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104823/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current GCC countries market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart elevators and growing trend of smart cities. In addition, increasing demand for smart elevators is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries is segmented as below:

By Product

• Elevators

• Escalators



By Geographical Landscape

• Saudi Arabia

• Qatar

• UAE

• Bahrain

• ROW



This study identifies the steady growth in construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries covers the following areas:

• Elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries sizing

• Elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries forecast

• Elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries vendors that include Alfa Elevators, Elco Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., G.I.TECH Lifts & Escalators LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., and Schindler Holding Ltd. Also, the elevator and escalator services market in GCC countries analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

