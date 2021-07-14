The Global Gene Panel Market is expected to grow by $ 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Panel Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104803/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gene panel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies, and the increasing number of people with genetic disorders. In addition, the growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gene panel market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The gene panel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Small panel testing

• Large panel testing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the decreasing cost of NGS gene panel tests as one of the prime reasons driving the gene panel market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gene panel market covers the following areas:

• Gene panel market sizing

• Gene panel market forecast

• Gene panel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gene panel market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GENEWIZ Inc., Invitae Corp., Novogene Corp., Personalis Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the gene panel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

