China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2020-2025

The Data Centre 2020 to 2025 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese 3rd party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.
The China Data Centre market has benefited from the twin factors of rapid economic growth of 10% per annum increasing the whole economy coupled with the rapid adoption of IT and digital services. China has seen double digit economic growth, but since 2018 economic growth has declined to around 7% and is likely to decrease further in response to the Covid-19 outbreak from late 2019, although recovery from the pandemic appears to be taking place as of the time of writing (March and April 2020).
The key elements of the Chinese Data Centre Landscape are:
1. The Chinese 3rd party DCs by region or city area cluster (by space abd power)
2. The types of Data Centre business model that are present in China
3. The availability of power & the availability of renewable power in China
4. The availability of domestic fibre in China
5. The availability of international subsea cable fibre connecting China
6. The key customer segments for Chinese 3rd party Data Centres
7. Cloud, e-commerce & Hyperscale Data Centres in China
8. Inward investment of 3rd party Data Centres in China
9. The role of the Chinese Government in supporting the Data Centre segment
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary - The key highlights from the China Data Centre 2020 report
Section 1 - The Chinese 3rd party Data Centre Landscape as of 2020
- Introduction to the Chinese Data Centre Landscape
- Chinese Data Centres by domestic region & Data Centre area City Cluster
- The types of Chinese Data Centre business model
- The availability of power & renewable power for Chinese Data Centres
- The availability of domestic fibre in China
- The availability of international subsea cable fibre connecting China
- The customer segments for Chinese Data Centres
- Cloud, e-commerce & Hyperscale Data Centres in China
- Inward investment for the Chinese Data Centre segment
- Key Point Summary
Section 2 - Key Chinese 3rd party Data Centre Provider Profiles as of 2020
- Introduction to the key Chinese Data Centre Providers
- 21vianet Group Data Centre Profile
- BDx (Big Data Exchange) Data Centre Profile
- Centrin Data Centre Profile
- Chayora Holdings Data Centre Profile
- ChinData Data Centre Profile
- China Mobile Data Centre Profile
- China Telecom Data Centre Profile
- China Unicom Data Centre Profile
- Equinix Data Centre Profile
- GDS Holdings Data Centre Profile
- Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. Data Centre Profile
- Telehouse Data Centre Profile
- Key Point Summary
Section 3 - Forecasts for the 3rd party Chinese Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025
- Introduction to the forecasts for the 3rd party Chinese Data Centre sector
- Forecast Data Centre raised floor space for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 - in m2
- Forecast Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 - in MW
- Forecast investment for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 - in millions of USD per annum
- Key Point Summary
Conclusions - Chinese Data Centre 2020 - The key developments & trends
- Introduction to the key Chinese Data Centre developments & trends
- The key developments to date for the Chinese Data Centre market
- The key trends for the Chinese Data Centre market
Appendices - List of Data Centres in China, Companies and organisations covered in the Report
