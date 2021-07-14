China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2020-2025

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Centre 2020 to 2025 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese 3rd party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.



The China Data Centre market has benefited from the twin factors of rapid economic growth of 10% per annum increasing the whole economy coupled with the rapid adoption of IT and digital services. China has seen double digit economic growth, but since 2018 economic growth has declined to around 7% and is likely to decrease further in response to the Covid-19 outbreak from late 2019, although recovery from the pandemic appears to be taking place as of the time of writing (March and April 2020).

The key elements of the Chinese Data Centre Landscape are:

1. The Chinese 3rd party DCs by region or city area cluster (by space abd power)

2. The types of Data Centre business model that are present in China

3. The availability of power & the availability of renewable power in China

4. The availability of domestic fibre in China

5. The availability of international subsea cable fibre connecting China

6. The key customer segments for Chinese 3rd party Data Centres

7. Cloud, e-commerce & Hyperscale Data Centres in China

8. Inward investment of 3rd party Data Centres in China

9. The role of the Chinese Government in supporting the Data Centre segment



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary - The key highlights from the China Data Centre 2020 report

Section 1 - The Chinese 3rd party Data Centre Landscape as of 2020

Introduction to the Chinese Data Centre Landscape

Chinese Data Centres by domestic region & Data Centre area City Cluster

The types of Chinese Data Centre business model

The availability of power & renewable power for Chinese Data Centres

The availability of domestic fibre in China

The availability of international subsea cable fibre connecting China

The customer segments for Chinese Data Centres

Cloud, e-commerce & Hyperscale Data Centres in China

Inward investment for the Chinese Data Centre segment

Key Point Summary

Section 2 - Key Chinese 3rd party Data Centre Provider Profiles as of 2020

Introduction to the key Chinese Data Centre Providers

21vianet Group Data Centre Profile

BDx (Big Data Exchange) Data Centre Profile

Centrin Data Centre Profile

Chayora Holdings Data Centre Profile

ChinData Data Centre Profile

China Mobile Data Centre Profile

China Telecom Data Centre Profile

China Unicom Data Centre Profile

Equinix Data Centre Profile

GDS Holdings Data Centre Profile

Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. Data Centre Profile

Telehouse Data Centre Profile

Key Point Summary

Section 3 - Forecasts for the 3rd party Chinese Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025

Introduction to the forecasts for the 3rd party Chinese Data Centre sector

Forecast Data Centre raised floor space for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 - in m2

Forecast Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 - in MW

Forecast investment for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector - from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 - in millions of USD per annum

Key Point Summary

Conclusions - Chinese Data Centre 2020 - The key developments & trends

Introduction to the key Chinese Data Centre developments & trends

The key developments to date for the Chinese Data Centre market

The key trends for the Chinese Data Centre market

Appendices - List of Data Centres in China, Companies and organisations covered in the Report

