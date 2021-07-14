The Disposable Icepacks Market is expected to grow by $ 79.76 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Icepacks Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06104791/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on disposable icepacks market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for packaged food and beverages and the presence of major disposable icepack manufacturers in North America. In addition, growing demand for packaged food and beverages is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The disposable icepacks market in North America analysis include product, application, and geography



The disposable icepacks market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dry-ice-based

• Gel-based



By Application

• Food and beverage

• Medical and healthcare

• Chemicals



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the demand for disposable icepacks in treating sports injuries as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable icepacks market in North America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on disposable icepacks market in North America covers the following areas:

• Disposable icepacks market in North America sizing

• Disposable icepacks market in North America forecast

• Disposable icepacks market in North America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable icepacks market in North America vendors that include 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, Cryopak, GF Health Products Inc., Global National Australia Pty Ltd., Ice Pack Store, and King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd. Also, the disposable icepacks market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

