The Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to grow by $ 137.05 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

05 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency and increasing focus on providing omnichannel experience. In addition, need to enhance operational efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The digital transformation market in the retail sector is segmented as below:

By Technology

• IoT

• Cloud computing

• Big data

• AI

• AR/VR



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud services as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital transformation market in the retail sector covers the following areas:

• Digital transformation market in the retail sector sizing

• Digital transformation market in the retail sector forecast

• Digital transformation market in the retail sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital transformation market in the retail sector vendors that include Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

