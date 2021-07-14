The Global Data Center General Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 8.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center General Construction Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975302/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on data center general construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in investment in data centers, growth in adoption of colocation services, and high demand for cloud-based services. In addition, increase in investment in data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The data center general construction market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The data center general construction market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Base building shell construction

• Architecture planning and designing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center general construction market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in investments in hyperscale data center and a rise in M&A activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on data center general construction market covers the following areas:

• Data center general construction market sizing

• Data center general construction market forecast

• Data center general construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center general construction market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AECOM, DPR Construction, Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates Inc., Holder Construction Group LLC, Legrand SA, Ove Arup & Partners International Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the data center general construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

