The Industrial Robotics Market is expected to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period

Our report on the industrial robotics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising industrial automation, rising demand for collaborative robots across industries, and increasing demand from Central and Southeast Europe. In addition, rising industrial automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial robotics market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial robotics market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Electrical and electronics

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the technical advances in smart robots as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial robotics market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, advances in vision systems and increasing investments in Europe’s robotic industry by venture capitalists will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial robotics market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Industrial robotics market sizing in Europe

• Industrial robotics market forecast in Europe

• Industrial robotics market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial robotics market vendors in Europe that include ABB Ltd., b+m surface systems GmbH, Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., KUKA AG, OMRON Corp., Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial robotics market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

