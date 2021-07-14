Piezoelectric Devices Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Material, Product, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Material (Piezoelectric Ceramics, Polymers), Product (Piezoelectric Actuators, Transducers, Motors), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Consumer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric devices market is projected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 28.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The piezoelectric actuators segment held the major share of the piezoelectric devices market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period

In 2020, piezoelectric actuators held the largest size of the piezoelectric devices market, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to several benefits offered by them, including less heat dissipation, less power consumption, fast response, high actuating precision, compact size, high reliability, and low cost. In addition, piezoelectric actuators are highly power-efficient tools with excellent rotational speed. Owing to these benefits, they are widely used in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, and healthcare.

The market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for piezoelectric polymers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of polymers in the healthcare industry due to their benefits such as low fabrication cost, lightweight, and fast processing speed. In addition, their adoption in biological applications, such as bio-signal acquisition and tissue regeneration/repair, supports the growth of the market for piezoelectric polymers.

The aerospace and defense segment held the largest share of the piezoelectric devices market

The aerospace and defense application held the largest size of the piezoelectric devices market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of piezoelectric devices in the aerospace and defense industry to reduce harsh effects caused due to environmental conditions. Also, piezoelectric devices are preferred for non-destructive testing (NDT) and structural health monitoring of aircraft and airplane parts.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the piezoelectric devices market by 2026

In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall piezoelectric devices market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, which require piezoelectric devices for reducing the overall energy consumption. Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries. This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products. Thus, it is expected to support the growth of the piezoelectric devices market in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Piezoelectric Devices Market

3.2 Realistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

3.4 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Piezoelectric Devices Market

4.2 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product and Material

4.3 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application

4.4 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Country

4.5 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Surging Need for High-Performance Sensors Witnessed by Aerospace Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Polymer-Based Piezoelectric Transducers and Sensors in Acoustic Devices, Printers, Connectivity Solutions, Etc.

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Piezoelectric Energy Harvesting Mechanism

5.2.1.4 Escalating Demand for Piezoelectric Polymers due to Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects

5.2.2 COVID-19-Driven Drivers

5.2.2.1 Growing Use of Piezo Components in Intensive Care Devices That Find Applications in Medical Treatments During COVID-19

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 High Cost of Texture Ceramic Materials

5.2.3.2 Stringent Government Policies That Mandate Utilization of Lead-Free Piezoelectric Materials

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 Promising Newer Applications of Piezoelectric Polymers in Piezoelectric Actuators and Motors

5.2.4.2 Rising Need for Piezoelectric Polymers in Biomedical Devices

5.2.4.3 Growing Use of Piezoelectric Polymers in Hydrophones

5.2.4.4 Rising Demand for Polymer-Based Piezoelectric Sensors and Films in Aerospace, Nuclear Instrumentation, Consumer Electronics, Among Others

5.2.4.5 Increasing Use of Polymer-Based Piezoelectric Sensors in Various Healthcare Applications

5.2.5 Challenges

5.2.5.1 Developing Alternative to Pzt Having Similar Properties to Conventional Lead-Based Ceramic Materials

5.2.5.2 Building Effective Inventory Management System and Space Utilization due to Rapid Technological Changes

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Business of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Piezoelectric Devices Market Players

5.5 Piezoelectric Devices Ecosystem

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.7 Case Study

5.7.1 Large OEM Replaced Solenoids in Pneumatic Valves with Packaged Piezos

5.7.2 Armstrong International Managed to Exceed Sales of Steam Trap Testing Tool by 250% Owing to Use of Piezoelectric Acoustic Sensors

5.7.3 Club Watt in Rotterdam Adopted Piezoelectric Technology for Dance Floor to Generate Electricity

5.7.4 Pavegen Installed Artificial Turfs with Plates in Lagos, Nigeria

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis, 2015-2020

5.12 Tariffs and Regulations

6 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Piezoelectric Sensors

6.2.1 Piezoelectric Sensors are Used in Structural and Vehicle Dynamics, as well as in Low-Power Applications

6.3 Piezoelectric Actuators

6.3.1 Piezoelectric Actuators Play Significant Role in Aerospace & Defense and Healthcare Applications

6.3.2 Stack Actuators

6.3.2.1 Stack Actuators Provide High Load-Bearing Capability

6.3.3 Stripe Actuators

6.3.3.1 Stripe Actuators are Designed to Produce Comparatively Large Mechanical Deflection in Response to Electrical Signals

6.3.4 Shear Actuators

6.3.4.1 Shear Actuators are Extremely Compact in Size and Allow Subnanometer Resolution, High-Speed Response Times, Higher Resonant Frequencies, and High-Positioning Forces

6.3.5 Tube Actuators

6.3.5.1 Tube Actuators are Commonly Used in High-Precision Instruments

6.4 Piezoelectric Motors

6.4.1 Piezoelectric Motors are Highly Efficient and Provide Greater Force and Torque

6.5 Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.1 Piezoelectric Generators are Capable of Producing High-Voltage Outputs and Low Electrical Currents

6.5.2 Single-Layer Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.2.1 Single-Layer Piezoelectric Generators are Used in Push Buttons of Cigarette Lighters and Gas Barbecue (Bbq) Grills

6.5.3 Multilayer Piezoelectric Generators

6.5.3.1 Multilayer Piezoelectric Generators are Excellent Solid-State Batteries for Electronic Circuits

6.6 Piezoelectric Transducers

6.6.1 Piezoelectric Transducers Offer Combined Properties of Sensors and Actuators

6.7 Others

6.8 Piezoelectric Devices: Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Motors Market

6.8.1 Introduction

6.8.2 Different Types of Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Motors

6.8.3 Advantages, Limitations, and Applications Ofpiezoelectric Ultrasonic Motors

6.8.3.1 Advantages

6.8.3.2 Limitations

6.8.3.3 Applications

6.8.4 List of Top Players Offering Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Motors

7 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Piezoelectric Polymers Vs. Piezoelectric Ceramics

7.3 Piezoelectric Crystals

7.3.1 Piezoelectric Crystals Act as Tiny Battery and Detect High-Frequency Ultrasound

7.4 Piezoelectric Ceramics

7.4.1 Piezoelectric Ceramics Held Largest Share of Piezoelectric Devices Market in 2020

7.4.2 Soft Ceramics

7.4.2.1 Soft Ceramics are Prominently Used in Accelerometers, Level Sensors, Flow Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Hydrophones, Microphones, and Gyroscopes

7.4.3 Hard Ceramics

7.4.3.1 Hard Ceramics are Suitable for High-Voltage or High-Power Generators and Transducers

7.5 Piezoelectric Polymers

7.5.1 Market for Piezoelectric Polymers Likely to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

7.6 Piezoelectric Composites

7.6.1 Piezoelectric Composites are Mostly Used for Underwater and Medical Diagnostic Applications

7.7 Piezoelectric Devices: Piezoelectric Polymer Market, by Application

7.7.1 Introduction

8 Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace and Defense

8.2.1 Increasing Focus of Piezoelectric Device Providers on Delivering Products with High Precision and Reliability

8.3 Industrial and Manufacturing

8.3.1 Rising Use of Piezoelectric Devices to Measure Physical Variables in Industrial and Manufacturing Applications

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Growing Utilization of Piezoelectric Devices in Automobiles to Ensure Vehicle and Driver Safety and Improved Vehicle Energy Efficiency

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Rising Adoption of Piezoelectric Devices in Imaging, Diagnostic, and Surgical Applications in Healthcare Industry

8.5.2 Imaging Devices

8.5.2.1 Piezoelectric Devices are Used in Imaging Applications Such as Ultrasound Imaging, Cone Beam 3-Dimensional Imaging, and Confocal Microscopy

8.5.3 Diagnostic Equipment

8.5.3.1 Piezoelectric Ceramics are Used in Healthcare Sector as Machine Components in Diagnostic Systems

8.5.4 Surgical Tools

8.5.4.1 Piezoelectric Devices are Gaining Traction due to Increase in Their Adoption in Ultrasonic Surgery Equipment and Piezoceramic Medical Tools

8.6 Information and Communication

8.6.1 Growing Evolution of 5G Technology Prompted Development of Advanced Piezoelectric Devices

8.7 Consumer Electronics

8.7.1 Surging Demand for Miniature and Self-Powered Electronic Devices

8.7.2 Wearable Devices

8.7.2.1 Companies are Partnering with Various Universities and Research Institutes to Develop More Advanced Piezoelectricity-Based Wearables

8.7.3 Electronic Devices

8.7.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements and Significant Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector are Expected to Spur Demand for Piezoelectric Devices in Near Future

8.8 Others

9 Piezoelectric Elements

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Piezoelectric Discs

9.2.1 Piezoelectric Discs are Widely Used in Piezoelectric Sensors, Actuators, Transducers, and Generators

9.3 Piezoelectric Rings

9.3.1 Piezoelectric Ring-Based Devices are Highly Adopted in Healthcare Applications

9.4 Piezoelectric Plates

9.4.1 Piezoelectric Plate-Based Devices are Used to Measure Acceleration, Force, Pressure, and Strain

10 Operation Modes of Piezoelectric Devices

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Piezoelectric Effect

10.3 Converse Piezoelectric Effect

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.2.1 Product Portfolio

12.2.2 Regional Focus

12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

12.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Emerging Leader

12.5.3 Pervasive

12.5.4 Participant

12.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Matrix

12.6.1 Progressive Company

12.6.2 Responsive Company

12.6.3 Dynamic Company

12.6.4 Starting Block

12.7 Company Footprint

12.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

12.8.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

13.1.2 Ceramtec GmbH

13.1.3 Cts Corporation

13.1.4 Kistler Group

13.1.5 Physik Instrumente (Pi) GmbH & Co. Kg.

13.1.6 Piezosystem Jena GmbH

13.1.7 Piezo Technologies

13.1.8 Apc International, Ltd.

13.1.9 Aerotech Inc.

13.1.10 Mad City Labs, Inc.

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Te Connectivity Ltd.

13.2.2 Mide Technology Corp.

13.2.3 Omega Piezo Technologies, Inc.

13.2.4 Pcb Piezotronics, Inc.

13.2.5 Piezomotor

13.2.6 Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

13.2.7 Dytran Instruments Incorporated

13.2.8 Piezo Solutions

13.2.9 Elpa

13.2.10 Kinetic Ceramics

13.2.11 Johnson Matthey Piezo Products GmbH

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n49crs