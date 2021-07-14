The Global Online Auction Market is expected to grow by $ 1.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Auction Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483220/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on online auction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning and ease of bidding. In addition, a shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online auction market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The online auction market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Collectibles

• Electronics

• Artistic goods

• Jewelry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in government surplus asset auctions as one of the prime reasons driving the online auction market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online auction market covers the following areas:

• Online auction market sizing

• Online auction market forecast

• Online auction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online auction market vendors that include A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd., Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Network, Auction Technology Group, Biddingo.com, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd., Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., and Webstore.com. Also, the online auction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

