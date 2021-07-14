The Worldwide Geospatial Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $107.8 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Analytics Market by Component, Solution (Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding and Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analytics), Service, Type, Technology, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geospatial analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 59.5 billion in 2021 to USD 107.8 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market include the increasing number of AI and ML based GIS solutions, development of smart cities and urbanization, advancement in big data analytics, and increased deployment of IoT sensors across locations.
Based on type, network and location analytics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on type, network and location analytics is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Network and location analytics is primarily used to solve complex routing problems by businesses in the transportation and logistics vertical. Most of the verticals are expected to adopt network and location analytics solutions in the coming years to reduce additional time and costs incurred due to less efficient networks.
On-premises deployment mode to lead the market during the forecast period
The on-premises segment is estimated to lead the geospatial analytics market due to security and data privacy concerns. Organizations are making the use of geospatial analytics solutions and services for increasing business agility and productivity by gaining valuable insights on various regions and changing business trends around the world.
North America to lead the market share and Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is one of the most prominent regions in the geospatial analytics market. In North America, geospatial analytics technologies are extensively used in applications such as construction, agriculture, transportation, and utilities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for niche technologies, such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and ML the adoption of geospatial analytics is a must for developed and developing countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Geospatial Analytics Market
4.2 Market, by Component
4.3 Market, by Solution
4.4 Market, by Service
4.5 Market, by Type
4.6 Market, by Deployment Mode
4.7 Market, by Organization Size
4.8 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Application
4.9 Market, by Vertical
4.10 Market, by Region
4.11 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview and Market Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Ai and Ml-Based Gis Solutions
5.2.1.2 Development of Smart Cities and Urbanization
5.2.1.3 Increased Deployment of IoT Sensors Across Locations
5.2.1.4 Advancements in Big Data Analytics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Concerns Related to Geoprivacy and Confidential Data
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Gis Solutions and Geospatial Data Barriers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Technical Advancements in 4D Gis Software
5.2.3.2 Advancements in 5G Communications Technology
5.2.3.3 High Adoption Rate in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Related to Capabilities and Benefits of Geospatial Analytics
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Manpower
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.4 Disruptive Technologies
5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.4.2 Internet of Things
5.4.3 Cloud Computing
5.4.4 Big Data Analytics
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Model
5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.7.5 Competitive Rivalry
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Average Selling Price Trend
5.10 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
6 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
7 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Solution: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
7.2.1 Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding: Market Drivers
7.3 Data Integration and Etl
7.3.1 Data Integration and Etl: Market Drivers
7.4 Reporting and Visualization
7.4.1 Reporting and Visualization: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers
7.5 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
7.5.1 Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis: Market Drivers
7.6 Other Solutions
7.6.1 Other Solutions: Market Drivers
8 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Service: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Consulting
8.2.1 Consulting: Market Drivers
8.3 Integration and Deployment
8.3.1 Integration and Deployment: Market Drivers
8.4 Support and Maintenance
8.4.1 Support and Maintenance: Market Drivers
9 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Type: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Surface and Field Analytics
9.2.1 Surface and Field Analytics: Market Drivers
9.3 Network and Location Analytics
9.3.1 Network and Location Analytics: Market Drivers
9.4 Geovisualization
9.4.1 Geovisualization: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers
9.5 Other Types
9.5.1 Other Types: Market Drivers
10 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Technology: COVID-19 Impact
10.1.2 Technology: Market Drivers
10.2 Remote Sensing
10.3 Global Positioning System
10.4 Geographic Information System
10.5 Other Technologies
11 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
11.2 On-Premises
11.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
11.3 Cloud
11.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
12 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Organization Size
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
12.2 Large Enterprises
12.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
12.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
12.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
13 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 Application: COVID-19 Impact
13.2 Surveying
13.2.1 Surveying: Market Drivers
13.3 Medicine and Public Safety
13.3.1 Medicine and Public Safety: Market Drivers
13.4 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
13.4.1 Disaster Risk Reduction and Management: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers
13.5 Climate Change Adaptation
13.5.1 Climate Change Adaptation: Market Drivers
13.6 Other Applications
13.6.1 Other Applications: Market Drivers
14 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Vertical
14.1 Introduction
14.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
14.2 Utility
14.2.1 Utility: Market Drivers
14.3 Government
14.3.1 Government: Market Drivers
14.4 Defense and Intelligence
14.4.1 Defense and Intelligence: Market Drivers
14.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
14.5.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers
14.6 Real Estate and Construction
14.6.1 Real Estate and Construction: Market Drivers
14.7 Healthcare
14.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
14.8 Mining and Natural Resources
14.8.1 Mining and Natural Resources: Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers
14.9 Security
14.9.1 Security: Market Drivers
14.10 Logistics and Supply Chain
14.10.1 Logistics and Supply Chain: Market Drivers
14.11 Automotive
14.11.1 Automotive: Market Drivers
14.12 Agriculture
14.12.1 Agriculture: Market Drivers
14.13 Other Verticals
14.13.1 Other Verticals: Market Drivers
15 Geospatial Analytics Market, by Region
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Major Players
17.1.1 Esri
17.1.2 Precisely
17.1.3 Oracle
17.1.4 Sap
17.1.5 Google
17.1.6 Alteryx
17.1.7 Hexagon Ab
17.1.8 Tomtom
17.1.9 Trimble
17.1.10 Maxar Technologies
17.1.11 Rmsi
17.1.12 Maplarge
17.1.13 General Electric
17.1.14 Bentley Systems
17.1.15 Fugro
17.2 Start-Up/Sme Players
17.2.1 Orbital Insight
17.2.2 Mapidea
17.2.3 Geospin
17.2.4 Sparkgeo
17.2.5 Orbica
17.2.6 Descartes Labs
17.2.7 Skymap Global
17.2.8 Remot Technologies
17.2.9 Carto
17.2.10 Ubimo
17.3 Companies Having Presence in Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar
17.3.1 Pasco Corporation
17.3.2 Mandalay Technology
17.3.3 Geoviet Consulting
17.3.4 Gis Co. Ltd
17.3.5 Suntac Technologies
17.3.6 Geomatic Consulting International
17.3.7 Imago Global
17.3.8 Mappointasia
17.3.9 Vegastar Technology
17.3.10 Here Technologies
18 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwaigd