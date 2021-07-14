The Global Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market is expected to grow by $ 2.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483023/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aircraft fly-by-wire system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing development of multirole fighter aircraft, increasing demand for new generation commercial aircraft that feature advanced cockpit controls, and the emergence of optical fiber technology-based FCS. In addition, the growing development of multirole fighter aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aircraft fly-by-wire system market analysis includes the application landscape and geographic landscape.



The aircraft fly-by-wire system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial aviation

• Military aviation

• Business aviation



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of more electric aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the aircraft fly-by-wire system market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of FCS with non-linear and adaptive controls and the emergence of power-by-wireless technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aircraft fly-by-wire system market covers the following areas:

• Aircraft fly-by-wire system market sizing

• Aircraft fly-by-wire system market forecast

• Aircraft fly-by-wire system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft fly-by-wire system market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Liebherr-International AG, Lockheed Martin Corp., Moog Inc., Nabtesco Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Thales Group. Also, the aircraft fly-by-wire system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

