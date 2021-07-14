The Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 64.44 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445330/?utm_source=GNW

44 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Our report on contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs. In addition, growing pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Small molecules

• Biologics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the support of CDMO in reducing operational and capital expenses as one of the prime reasons driving the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market sizing

• Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market forecast

• Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

