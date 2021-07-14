The Global Edge Data Center Market is expected to grow by USD 8.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edge Data Center Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377516/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the edge data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for video streaming services and increasing mobile data traffic. In addition, rising demand for video streaming services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The edge data center market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The edge data center market is segmented as below:

By Component

• IT infrastructure

• General construction

• Power management systems

• Cooling systems

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the focus on the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on edge data center market covers the following areas:

• Edge data center market sizing

• Edge data center market forecast

• Edge data center market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edge data center market vendors that include Compass Datacenters LLC, Eaton Corporation Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the edge data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

