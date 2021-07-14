Purchaser Business Group on Health Appoints Four New Members to Its Board of Directors

San Francisco, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition committed to reducing health care costs while improving care quality and equity, has announced the addition of four new board members.

The new members bring a wealth of practical knowledge and innovative problem-solving to managing health care benefits for large organizations. PBGH’s membership includes nearly 40 of the nation’s largest employers, which are collectively responsible for providing health coverage to 15 million Americans and their families.

“We are working with the world’s premier employers who are committed to transforming health care on behalf of their employees,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of PBGH. “The addition of these national health care leaders to the PBGH board is a sign of that commitment.”

The new appointees join a board that includes representatives of Walmart, Covered California, eBay and Boeing.

“The four new board members – all benefits leaders working on behalf of American workers and their families – will strengthen PBGH’s ability to continue delivering innovative solutions that respond directly and exclusively to the needs of health care purchasers,” Mitchell added.

New PBGH board members are:

Milt Ezzard, Vice President, Global Benefits, Activision Blizzard: As leader for Global Benefits and Mobility, Milt has focused on the implementation of health benefit programs designed to engage employees and their families. He believes opportunities for improving care outcomes and value exist in improved prevention and condition management automation, and by controlling the selection of high-quality providers and institutions.

Melissa Real, Director, Americas Benefits, Qualcomm : Melissa leads Qualcomm's Americas Region Employee Benefit Programs, including health and welfare and retirement programs. She was instrumental in the successful launch of a custom Accountable Care Organization (ACO) focused on improving quality, value and patient experience for Qualcomm's San Diego-based employees. Melissa has more than 20 years of human resources experience, with most of her time focused on helping organizations create and promote Total Reward programs that align with strategic business objectives.

: Melissa leads Qualcomm’s Americas Region Employee Benefit Programs, including health and welfare and retirement programs. She was instrumental in the successful launch of a custom Accountable Care Organization (ACO) focused on improving quality, value and patient experience for Qualcomm’s San Diego-based employees. Melissa has more than 20 years of human resources experience, with most of her time focused on helping organizations create and promote Total Reward programs that align with strategic business objectives. Pascale Thomas, Vice President of Employee Benefits and Well-being, The Walt Disney Company: Pascale Thomas’ professional experience includes a comprehensive brokerage and consulting track record, followed by 20-plus years in executive-level corporate employee benefits roles at high-performing multinationals. Her employee benefit programs and health and wellness initiatives have won multiple awards and have been featured in a wide range of influential industry forums, including the Business Roundtable and the Conference Board.

Julee Weller, U.S. Benefits Strategy, Design & Innovation, Global Benefits Design, Intel Corp.: Julee is responsible for health care, paid time off and voluntary benefits strategy for Intel's U.S. workforce. She is also responsible for the company's Global Mental Wellness strategy. Julee and her team strive to bring meaningful, competitive and engaging benefits to Intel's 56,000 U.S. employees and their families by prioritizing experience, inclusion and innovation. Julee has been with Intel for 25 years and has served in multiple roles across the organization.

About Purchaser Business Group on Health. PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $100 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 15 million Americans and their families. In partnership with large employers and other health care purchasers, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S.