Adlib Achieves HIPAA Compliance for its Content Intelligence Cloud Platform

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib, the leader in Content Intelligence Cloud solutions, today announces compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA is a series of stringent security and privacy standards that govern the use and disclosure of sensitive protected health information (PHI).

Compliance with HIPAA provides assurance that proper and continual measures are taken to protect PHI. It enables HIPAA-regulated customers and partners to use Adlib’s Content Intelligence Cloud platform to securely process content containing PHI. In addition to HIPAA, Adlib holds a comprehensive set of compliance certifications including SOC 2 Type 1 Certification and focused on achieving ISO 27001 compliance by year end demonstrating its commitment to delivering the highest level of security and peace of mind to customers and partners providing the assurance that data is managed in compliance with internationally recognized standards.

“As a cloud-first organization, we’re deeply committed to privacy and security, and we’re proud to have achieved HIPAA compliance,” said Michael Grainge, Vice President, Product Engineering, Adlib. “With this accomplishment, we can broaden the reach of our customers and partners use cases, enabling them to better serve their stakeholders, driving value and building trust,” added Michael.

Adlib is committed to a privacy-by-design approach, and regulatory compliance is integral to all aspects of the company’s governance, business operations and organizational culture. Adlib is audited regularly by independent third-party auditors and undertakes regular internal reviews to keep pace with the rapidly changing privacy and security landscape.

“Our market leading technology is the result of innovative thinking, a common thread within our DNA,” said Scott Mackey, SVP Market Strategy, Adlib. “We’re in the fortunate position of having a cloud platform that has been built from the ground up with privacy-by-design thinking and an engagement model based on trust. Meeting the highly regulated standards of HIPAA and SOC 2, sets us apart from other vendors in the Content Intelligence, Content Transformation, File Analytics, Intelligent Document Processing and Contract Analytics market,” added Scott.

