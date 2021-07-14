The Global Functional Chewing Gum Market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242280/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the functional chewing gum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy and a strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers. In addition, increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The functional chewing gum market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The functional chewing gum market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oral health gum

• Nicotine gum

• Weight gum

• Lifestyle gum



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum as one of the prime reasons driving the functional chewing gum market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on functional chewing gum market covers the following areas:

• Functional chewing gum market sizing

• Functional chewing gum market forecast

• Functional chewing gum market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional chewing gum market vendors that include AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC. Also, the functional chewing gum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

