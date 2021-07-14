Worldwide Defense Logistics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the defense logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. This report on defense logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of military vehicles and the growing global military ammunition market. In addition, the increasing number of military vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The defense logistics market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The defense logistics market is segmented as below:



By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

By Solution

Military infrastructure

Military logistics services

Military FMS

This study identifies the adoption of multidimensional defense logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the defense logistics market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on defense logistics market covers the following areas:

Defense logistics market sizing

Defense logistics market forecast

Defense logistics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading defense logistics market vendors that include AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc. Also, the defense logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

6. Customer Landscape

Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AECOM

Amentum Services Inc.

Anham Fzco LLC

ASELSAN AS

BAE Systems Plc

Crowley Maritime Corp.

Fluor Corp.

GEFCO Group

Honeywell International Inc.

KBR Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

