The Fieldbus Solutions Market is expected to grow by USD 126.27 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

27 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits attained by end-users and the applicability of PROFIBUS in process industries. In addition, benefits attained by end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fieldbus solutions market for process industry in US analysis includes the end-user, protocol, and solution segments.



The fieldbus solutions market for process industry in the US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Chemical and petrochemical industry

• Power industry

• Metal and mining industry

• Others



By Protocol

• PROFIBUS

• modbus

• DeviceNet

• AS-i

• SERCOS



By Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



This study identifies the high investments in process industries as one of the prime reasons driving the fieldbus solutions market for process industry in us growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fieldbus solutions market for process industry in us covers the following areas:

• Fieldbus solutions market for process industry sizing in the US

• Fieldbus solutions market for process industry forecast in the US

• Fieldbus solutions market for process industry analysis in the US



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fieldbus solutions market for process industry vendors in the US that include ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the fieldbus solutions market for process industry in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

