Global Sterilization Services Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Use of E-Beam Sterilization Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market by Method (ETO, Gamma, Steam, X-ray), Type (Contract Sterilization, Validation Services), Mode of Delivery (Off-site, On-site), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sterilization services market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

End users like hospitals and medical device companies are increasingly adopting sterilization services throughout their production lines due to mandates introduced by governments and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry to maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The introduction of mandates by government and regulatory bodies in the healthcare industry is the primary reason for the market witnessing significant growth. The growth of the sterilization services market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections; the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing focus on food sterilization; and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers.

In addition, the growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies, increasing use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operation to emerging countries are expected to offer high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene and the production of medical nonwovens and single-use products, such as face masks and gloves. This is further expected to drive the growth of the sterilization services market in the coming years. On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with the end-user noncompliance with sterilization standards, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Based on method, the ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on method, the market has been classified into ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam (e-beam) radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, x-ray irradiation, and other sterilization methods. The ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market in 2020. This segment's large share can be attributed to its extensive usage in various applications, including medical device sterilization, food testing, pharmaceutical sterilization, and sterilization and disinfection in the life sciences industry.

Based on type, the contract sterilization segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the sterilization services market has been segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. In 2020, the contract sterilization services segment accounted for the largest share and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing preference for contract sterilization by medical device companies and the increasing outsourcing of sterile processing by hospitals to specialized third-party vendors to reduce in-house costs related to sterilization.

Based on mode of delivery, the off-site sterilization services segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on mode of delivery, the sterilization services market has been segmented into off-site sterilization services and on-site sterilization services. In 2020, the off-site sterilization services segment accounted for a larger share of the sterilization services market. The limited availability of space in in-house sterile processing departments, better efficiency of contract sterilization process than in-house sterilization, greater output with less financial risk, and the cost reduction benefits offered by off-site sterilization services are the key factors supporting the segment's growth.

Based on end user, the medical device companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the sterilization services market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others (food & beverage industry, cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers, such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). The medical device companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, the growing medical device industry, and the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sterilization services market in 2020

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The region's large share can be attributed to the growing demand for and adoption of sterilization services due to the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers. A surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for sterilization services to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, and implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations for sterilization services are also expected to propel the sterilization services market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Sterilization Services Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific Sterilization Services Market, by Method and Country

4.3 Sterilization Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Sterilization Services Market, by Region (2019-2026)

4.5 Sterilization Services Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais)

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Food Sterilization

5.2.1.4 Increasing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services Among Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, and Medical Device Manufacturers

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Rising Use of E-Beam Sterilization

5.2.3.3 Reintroduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices

5.2.3.5 Growing Healthcare Industry and Outsourcing of Operations to Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sterilization of Advanced Medical Instruments

5.2.4.2 End-User Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Sterilization Using No2

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 By Region

6.3.1.1 North America

6.3.1.1.1 US

6.3.1.1.2 Canada

6.3.1.2 Europe

6.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1.3.1 Japan

6.3.1.3.2 Australia

6.3.1.4 Latin America

6.4 Technology Analysis

6.4.1 Key Technology

6.4.2 Complementary Technology

6.4.3 Adjacent Technology

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.6 Ecosystem Analysis

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.8.1 Patent Publication Trends for Sterilization Services

6.8.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Sterilization Services Market

7 Sterilization Services Market, by Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ethylene Oxide (Eto) Sterilization

7.2.1 Reintroduction of Eto Sterilization to Support Market Growth

7.3 Gamma Sterilization

7.3.1 Increasing Use of Gamma Sterilization Services in Life Sciences Industry to Drive Market Growth

7.4 E-Beam Sterilization

7.4.1 E-Beam Sterilization Services to Register Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

7.5 Steam Sterilization

7.5.1 Growing Adoption of Steam Sterilization Services in Food Industry to Aid Market Growth

7.6 X-Ray Irradiation

7.6.1 Increased Advantages Over Gamma and Eto Sterilization to Propel Market Growth

7.7 Others

8 Sterilization Services Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Contract Sterilization Services

8.2.1 Growing Incidences of Hais and Need to Comply with Regulatory Guidelines Propel this Segment's Growth

8.3 Sterilization Validation Services

8.3.1 Efficacy of Validation Services in Monitoring Sterilization Process to Increase Their Adoption

9 Sterilization Services Market, by Mode of Delivery

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Off-Site Sterilization Services

9.2.1 Growing Need for Efficiency and Increased Advantages with Less Financial Risk are Factors Driving Market Growth

9.3 On-Site Sterilization Services

9.3.1 Need for Cost-Cutting and Lesser Turnaround Time Expected to Increase Adoption of On-Site Sterilization Services

10 Sterilization Services Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End-users of Sterilization Services

10.3 Hospitals & Clinics

10.3.1 High Prevalence of Hais Drive Demand for Sterilization Services

10.4 Medical Device Companies

10.4.1 Growing Outsourcing of Sterilization Services by this End-user Segment to Propel Market Growth

10.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.5.1 Growing Need to Ensure Safety of Manufactured Products Drives Adoption of Sterilization Services

10.6 Others

11 Sterilization Services Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Steris plc

13.1.2 Sotera Health Company

13.1.3 Stryker Corporation

13.1.4 Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

13.1.5 E-Beam Services, Inc.

13.1.6 Mmm Group

13.1.7 Belimed AG (A Subsidiary of Metall Zug Group)

13.1.8 Bgs Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. Kg

13.1.9 Medistri Sa

13.1.10 Noxilizer, Inc.

13.1.11 H.W.Andersen Products Ltd.

13.1.12 Cosmed Group

13.1.13 Cretex Companies, Inc.

13.1.14 Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

13.1.15 Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.16 Medline Industries, Inc.

13.1.17 Avantti Medi Clear

13.1.18 Steripure Sas

13.1.19 Europlaz Technologies Limited

13.1.20 Centerpiece

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Midwest Sterilization Corporation

13.2.2 Blue Line Sterilization Services LLC

13.2.3 Steripack Group

13.2.4 Steri-Tek

13.2.5 Sterilization Services

14 Appendix

