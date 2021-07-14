The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is expected to grow by USD 954.97 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aromatic Solvents Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176123/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aromatic solvents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand and exports from APAC and the increasing demand for toluene. In addition, demand and exports from APAC are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aromatic solvents market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The aromatic solvents market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paints and coatings

• Automotive

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oilfield chemicals

• Others



By Type

• Toluene

• Xylene

• Ethylbenzene

• Benzene

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the extensive use in the paints and coatings industry as one of the prime reasons driving the aromatic solvents market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aromatic solvents market vendors that include Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Dongsung Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd., Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Pampa Energia SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and SK global chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the aromatic solvents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

