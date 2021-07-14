The Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market is expected to grow by $ 7.19 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114939/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the wet tissue and wipe market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension and growing concerns regarding hygiene. In addition, product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wet tissue and wipe market analysis includes the technology, distribution channel, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The wet tissue and wipe market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Spunlace

• Airlaid

• Wetlaid

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Personal care

• Household

• Industrial, commercial, and institutional



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing R&D investments by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the wet tissue and wipe market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wet tissue and wipe market covers the following areas:

• Wet tissue and wipe market sizing

• Wet tissue and wipe market forecast

• Wet tissue and wipe market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wet tissue and wipe market vendors that include 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group. Also, the wet tissue and wipe market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



