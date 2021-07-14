Proactive news headlines including Pan Asia Metals, Carnavale Resources, Archer Materials and AVZ Minerals

Sydney, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has started a double shift of drilling to extend its operations to 24-hours at the Reung Kiet Lithium Project in southern Thailand. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) (FRA:YBB) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX with assay results pending from drilling at the company’s Kookynie Gold Project in WA. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTCMKTS:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) chief executive officer Mohammad Choucair introduced investors to the global-scale in opportunity its technology represents during the Proactive Technology Webinar on Tuesday, July 13. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AVZ) (OTCMKTS:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) recent ore reserve estimate has resulted in an increase of 41.6% at Roche Dure deposit of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Click here

Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) has maintained a strong production record at its Thalanga Base Metal Operation in Queensland while gold production continues to ramp up at Hillgrove Mine in New Soyuth Wales. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) and partner Orminex Ltd (ASX:ONX) have lifted the Penny's Find gold resource to 42,000 ounces at 5.22 g/t on the back of completing infill reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling in the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has appointed highly experienced mining executive Peter Venn as a non-executive director and bolstered its senior geological management team with the appointment of Ben Jones and Luke Timmermans. Click here

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) (OTCMKTS:MMJF) expects physical retail sales of cannabis to tick higher along with continued robust online sales, as economies move out of lockdowns. Click here

Bellevue Gold’s (ASX:BGL) search for debt funding is off to a strong start with multiple financiers throwing their hat into the ring to fund the high-grade, high-margin Bellevue Gold Project in WA. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) (FRA:N9F) has passed another operational milestone with its first production blast at the Morila Gold Project in Mali since 2015. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) (FRA:3PM) has welcomed a €4.33 billion commitment in funding by the Spanish Government aimed at turning the country into a European electromobility hub, under the national strategic projects’ mechanism ‘PERTE’. Click here

Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) has been as much as 25% higher in early trading on updating the mineral resource at its Gorno zinc-silver-lead deposit in northern Italy with the asset’s contained resources increased. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd’s (ASX:MM8) new discovery hole has returned high-grade gold and copper along with silver and cobalt at Gem Restored Northern Lode in the northern end of the Kundip Mining Centre within Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia. Click here

DomaCom Ltd (ASX:DCL) proposes to undertake a private placement to sophisticated and wholesale investors aimed at raising almost $2 million before costs as it moves towards reinstatement of its shares on the ASX. Click here

