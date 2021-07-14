Immuneering Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ann E. Berman

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (“Immuneering”), a private biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience drug candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the appointment of Ann E. Berman, retired Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Harvard University, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Berman will Chair the Audit Committee.



“Ann brings a wealth of highly relevant board experience and financial expertise to the Immuneering Board, and we're honored to have her join our team,” stated Bob Carpenter, Immuneering Co-Founder and Chairman of its Board of Directors. “We appreciate Ann serving as a director and look forward to benefiting from her judgment and counsel.”

“Immuneering is developing novel product candidates that have the potential to change the way we treat cancer and neurological diseases, and I am incredibly excited to be able to join and contribute to the Board at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey to advance these breakthroughs from bench to bedside,” said Ms. Berman.

Ms. Berman is an experienced corporate director with more than fifteen years of board service with public companies in diverse industries. Ms. Berman currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee of Loews Corporation. She also served as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Eaton Vance Corporation from 2006 until its 2021 sale to Morgan Stanley, and member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Cantel Medical Corporation from 2011 until its 2021 sale to Steris plc. In addition, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she is the Chair of the Compliance and Risk Committee.

Prior to her retirement in 2009, Ms. Berman served as a senior level financial executive at Harvard University, where from 1994 she rose through a number of financial leadership positions to become the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, a position she held from 2002 to 2006. From 2006 to 2009, Ms. Berman served as Senior Advisor to the President of Harvard University. During her tenure at Harvard University, Ms. Berman was responsible for financial strategy, policy and planning, financial reporting and operations, Treasury, and risk management and various audit functions. As part of her role, she served on the Board of Harvard Management Company, the investment management firm for Harvard University’s endowment. Prior to joining Harvard University, from 1978 to 1985, Ms. Berman was a partner with Richard A. Eisner & Co., a medium-sized regional accounting firm. She began her career in finance at Price Waterhouse & Co.

Ms. Berman is a Certified Public Accountant who is qualified as a financial expert for audit committee leadership, with extensive experience overseeing audit-related matters, enterprise risk management, internal audit, cybersecurity and compliance.

Ms. Berman earned a B.A. in French language and literature at Cornell University, where she was Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.B.A. with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying its deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience in translational bioinformatics and generating insights into drug mechanisms of action and patient treatment responses. Building on this experience, Immuneering has developed a disease-agnostic platform that enables the company to utilize human data, novel biology and chemistry, and translational planning to create and advance its wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering’s current development programs in oncology are focused on providing potential treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of oncologic signaling pathways, including the MAPK pathway. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. Additionally, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com .

