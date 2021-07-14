Worldwide Mobile Advertising Industry to 2025 - Introduction of Video Advertisements is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the mobile advertising market and it is poised to grow by $111.58 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The reports on mobile advertising market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in in-app advertising, introduction of video advertisements, and emerging trend of social media.

The mobile advertising market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rapid growth of programmatic advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile advertising market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of AR in advertising, and increasing utilization of VR videos will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The mobile advertising market covers the following areas:

Mobile advertising market sizing

Mobile advertising market forecast

Mobile advertising market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile advertising market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.. Also, the mobile advertising market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Display - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Search - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

AppLovin Corp.

Chartboost Inc.

Criteo SA

Facebook Inc.

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

MOLOCO Inc.

Smaato Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqktd2